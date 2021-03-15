On a new day of the most important League of Legends tournament in the country, the teams went to Summoner’s Rift to search for valuable points and correct errors for the next phase.

However, all the flashes were taken by the second edition of the Superclásico between Boca Juniors and River Plate. Previously, on date 9 of Apertura 2021, the millionaire struck the first blow after winning that match 7-23.

For this game, River was comfortable being the second best in the general table with a record of 15-4 and with a place in the playoffs assured. On the other hand, Boca was forced to win to continue fighting for a place in the next phase and remove the thorn from the first duel between the two.

Unlike River, who had been doing everything well so far in the Master Flow League, Boca was the team that had to propose a change and impose its conditions on the millionaire team. And they succeeded.

In 38 minutes of an exciting game, Boca Juniors beat River Plate 3-19. The key? The rapid rotations of the team xeneize the bot lane, to deny Snaker (Brian Alejo Distefano) and Feitan (Felipe Ignacio Marín Rojas). In fact, the strategy had such an effect, that just at minute 28 the millionaire achieved his first two kills of the game (before, they were 0-8).

Favorites appear

Maycam Evolve and CASLA Esports met in another of the matches for matchday 20. In 22 minutes of play, and with an intractable Brucer (Bruno Pereira de Souza) with Orianna (7/0/7), the “crows” defeated the “pandas” by 3-19.

With this victory, and after River’s defeat at the hands of Boca, CASLA tied the millionaire for second place in the general table with a 15-5 record.

In another of the night’s games, Naguará Team faced Savage Esports with the aim of achieving their first victory of the tournament. However, this would again be impossible to obtain.

In 23 minutes of play, and with a great gold difference between both teams (17k), in addition to a great performance by Pan (Luis Andres Bonilla Rodriguez) with Jayce (1/9/3), Savage defeated Naguará 18-2.

Intel New Indians and Globant Emerald Team starred in another of the matchday 20 matches. In 31 minutes of one of the most even games of the date, Globant defeated Fabricio Oberto’s team 14-17.

On the other hand, Stone Movistar demonstrated its superiority against an eBRO Gaming that still cannot add another victory in this Apertura 2021. In 24 minutes, “Peque” Schwartzman’s team defeated “Little Witch” Verón by 2-14.

To close the date, New Pampas and Undead Gaming starred in one of the most interesting duels of the night. Despite the good time they have, Guillermo Coria’s men could not defeat some “undead” who are still unstoppable.

In 35 minutes of play, and with an Aquasonic (Tadeo Ivan Forestieri) intractable with Gnar (8/0/7), Undead defeated New Pampas 20-32.

The next date will be the penultimate of the 2021 Apertura regular season and will have as important duels the crosses between Stone Movistar – River Plate, New Pampas – CASLA Esports and Boca Juniors Gaming – Globant Emerald Team.

ROUND 21 (3/12/2021)

• Stone Movistar (12-8) – (15-5) River Plate (18:00).

• Intel New Indians (8-12) – (0-20) Naguará Team (19:00).

• eBRO Gaming (3-17) – (19-1) Undead Gaming (20:00).

• Maycam Evolve (4-16) – (13-7) Savage Esports (21:00).

• New Pampas (12-8) – (15-5) CASLA Esports (22:00).

• Boca Juniors (9-11) – (10-10) Globant Emerald Team (23:00).