With an annual investment of around R$210 million, the broadcaster will broadcast matches of clubs such as Corinthians, Fortaleza and Fluminense

THE Record TV announced an agreement with LFU (Liga Forte União) to broadcast the Brazilian Championship games starting in 2025. With the contract valid until 2027, the broadcaster will return to coverage of the main Brazilian football competition after 19 years. The news was reported by the newspaper Sao Paulo Newspaper.

Currently, the Record broadcasts the Campeonato Paulista. Estimated at around R$210 million per year, the contract will cover the broadcast of 38 matches per year.

The main Brazilian football teams are divided into 2 blocks: Liga Forte União and Libra.

The LFU includes teams such as Athletico-PR, America-MG, Atlético-GO, Avai, Corinthians, Chapecoense, Ceara, Criciuma, CRB, CSA, Cuiaba, Figueirense, Fluminense, Fortaleza, Goias, Internacional, Youth, Londrina, Nautico, Operario, Sport, Tombense, Vila Nova, Botafogo, Cruzeiro, Coritiba and Vasco.

Libra has signed agreements with clubs such as ABC, Atlético-MG, Bahia, Brusque, Flamengo, Grêmio, Guarani, Ituano, Mirassol, Novorizontino, Palmeiras, Paysandu, Ponte Preta, Red Bull Bragantino, Sampaio Corrêa, Santos, São Paulo and Vitória.

If the agreement with the Record sand make it happen, the Globe will lose its exclusive rights to broadcast the Brazilian Championship, a position it has held for 9 years. The last time the Globe shared the broadcast rights in 2015, when it sublicensed the broadcast of the championship to Band.

The company Livemode brokered the deal and is now negotiating with YouTube to broadcast the matches on a pay-per-view basis. Recordin turn, plans to set up a permanent sports team starting in January 2025. Liga Forte União suggests that open platforms broadcast games on Wednesdays at 7:30 pm or on Saturdays at 4 pm. In addition, Record has expressed interest in broadcasting games on Sundays as well.