Posted Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11:05 PM In: Liga.
FC Barcelona equalized at the last minute against Granada (1-1).
It already smelled scorched for FC Barcelona, who had lined up a very rejuvenated team to challenge Granada on Monday evening. The Catalans were down 0-1 at home and therefore saw their coach Ronald Koeman find himself in great danger. But Araujo equalized in the last second, allowing for a seemingly furniture-saving 1-1 draw, although the situation remains very worrying.
