In: Liga.

By Guillaume Conte

FC Barcelona equalized at the last minute against Granada (1-1).

It already smelled scorched for FC Barcelona, ​​who had lined up a very rejuvenated team to challenge Granada on Monday evening. The Catalans were down 0-1 at home and therefore saw their coach Ronald Koeman find himself in great danger. But Araujo equalized in the last second, allowing for a seemingly furniture-saving 1-1 draw, although the situation remains very worrying.