In the twenty-first century, Spanish teams have won more than half of the cups available. The Premier chases second
If for many the 2-0 with which Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Super Cup was widely predictable on the eve, given the technical gap between the two teams, the triumph blancos once again confirmed the dominance of the Spanish clubs in the Uefa competitions. The numbers updated last night, in fact, tell us that in the twenty-first century the Liga teams have collected more than half of the European cups available: 34 out of 67 total. A statistic that is not only made up of the successes of Real and Barcelona (10 Champions and 8 Super Cups in two), but also those of Sevilla (6 Europa League and 1 Super Cup), Valencia (1 Uefa Cup) and Villarreal (1 Europa League). Over the years, Spanish clubs have become taboo for other teams on the continent. In over 21 finals played in the two main European cups, to find the last Iberian defeat against a foreign club we must go back to more than twenty years ago, when in the 2000/01 season Valencia and Deportivo Alavés respectively lost against Bayern Munich at the last act of Champions and Liverpool in the then Uefa Cup. In between, the only defeats came in Spanish derbies, when it was just impossible to avoid them.
CLASSIFICATION
–
The 2022-23 season, just inaugurated by the Super Cup last night, will be the fifteenth consecutive football season in which a Spanish team has raised at least one UEFA trophy. La Liga therefore asserts itself with arrogance, and in its own right, dominator of Europe, painting a picture perhaps unexpected, but which, numbers in hand, has no rivals. The Premier League, the championship universally considered to be the most beautiful in the world, chases with “only” 13 continental trophies won in the last 22 years. Serie A is third with 6 cups, tied with the Bundesliga. While France and its Ligue 1 unquestionably close last at zero.
11 August – 14:36
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Liga #domination #Europe #league #won
Leave a Reply