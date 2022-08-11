If for many the 2-0 with which Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Super Cup was widely predictable on the eve, given the technical gap between the two teams, the triumph blancos once again confirmed the dominance of the Spanish clubs in the Uefa competitions. The numbers updated last night, in fact, tell us that in the twenty-first century the Liga teams have collected more than half of the European cups available: 34 out of 67 total. A statistic that is not only made up of the successes of Real and Barcelona (10 Champions and 8 Super Cups in two), but also those of Sevilla (6 Europa League and 1 Super Cup), Valencia (1 Uefa Cup) and Villarreal (1 Europa League). Over the years, Spanish clubs have become taboo for other teams on the continent. In over 21 finals played in the two main European cups, to find the last Iberian defeat against a foreign club we must go back to more than twenty years ago, when in the 2000/01 season Valencia and Deportivo Alavés respectively lost against Bayern Munich at the last act of Champions and Liverpool in the then Uefa Cup. In between, the only defeats came in Spanish derbies, when it was just impossible to avoid them.