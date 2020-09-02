League of Quito receive this afternoon to Macara at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium within the framework of date 10 of LigaPro.

Those of Pablo Repetto want to finish the first phase of the tournament in first position, place they occupy with 21 points, 3 more than his pursuers Catholic University and Independent of the Valley.

The albos they have won four of their last five games and take the lead in the race for the lead. Johan Julio He will return to the starting eleven after penalty.

For its part, Macará occupies the sixth position of the table and accumulates two days without winning. The idol from Ambate does not want to get off the top positions and will seek a victory in Quito against one of the most difficult rivals in the championship.