Quito League receives Guayaquil Metropolis in the present day beginning at 19:00 hours at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, inside the framework of date 12 of the LigaPro of Ecuador.

The set led by Pablo Repetto will search for the three factors that result in recuperate the management of the classification, which is at the moment occupied by Independiente del Valle.

The bid for the primary place within the desk with these of Miguel Angel Ramirez Will probably be till the top. Liga and Independiente are proving to be the 2 finest groups in Ecuador after the stoppage because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guayaquil MetropolisFor his half, he visits Quito at a foul time. Carries three consecutive defeats and occupy the tenth place within the event.