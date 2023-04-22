Mexico City.- The regular phase of the Clausura 2023 of the MX Expansion League ended. The first four of the general table: Celaya FC (37), Deportivo Tapatio (31), Athletic Morelia (30) and Atlantean (27) got a direct pass to the Big party in search of the title that the Bulls will try to revalidate.

On the other hand, Tepatitlán FC, Cimarrones de Sonora, Raya2, Coyotes de Tlaxcala, Venados FC, Alebrijes de Oaxaca and Correcaminos from the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas (AUT) will compete in the requalification phase that will begin next week.

CROSSES FOR THE REPECHEA

Wednesday April 26

Raya2 vs Alebrijes from Oaxaca

Cimarrones de Sonora vs. Roadrunners UAT

Thursday April 27

Coyotes de Tlaxcala vs Venados FC

Tepatitlán FC vs Leones Negros

PUMAS TABASCO REMAINED WITHOUT REPECHAJE

Clarify that Pumas Tabasco had the opportunity to play this round prior to the Liguilla to leave out Leones Negros from UdeG by finishing eleventh with 22 points, however the Auriazules affiliate applied a Gallos de Querétaro this contest.

Pumas Tabasco became the team with the least number of points signed in the season and as a consequence finished last in the percentage, an action that will fine them 1.5 million pesos according to Article 23 of the relevant regulations.

