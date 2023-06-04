Mexico City.- Tapaptío FC refused to succumb at the Azulgrana stadium today despite finishing a tough match with two less against the Atlante Iron Colts who won the second leg 1-0 but it was not enough to conquer the Champion of Champions of the MX Expansion League today.

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

