An unfortunate confrontation took place on the field of the Miguel Alemán Valdés stadium, where the Celaya coach, Paco Ramirez attacked the technical assistant of Atlético Morelia, Norberto Scoponi.

The second leg of the semifinals had ended, where Atlético Morelia surprised celaya and left him out of the MX Expansion League title fight. At that moment, Paco Ramírez walked directly towards Scoponi, said something to him and then slapped him, which was not answered by the Argentine.

Ramirez He kept telling him a series of things, to which Scoponi responded with a push and from there the chase began. Players from both sides got into the melee and Scoponi had no choice but to run to the locker room area to avoid a more serious row.

After physically assaulting Norberto Scoponi slapped after the semifinal match against Atlético Morelia, the Celaya coach, Paco Ramirezpublicly said that he is “tired of dealing with Argentines” in our country, claiming that they seem untouchable or with privileges compared to those born in Mexico.

Far from trying to calm the situation in the press room, Paco Ramirez He made the problem with Scoponi bigger and even called for more value to be given to Mexicans than to those South Americans who come to Mexican soccer, although his career on the bench is linked to characters of that nationality.

“In soccer there are very valuable codes and I think Scoponi has zero of that. I am fed up with dealing with the Argentines in Mexico, that we give them value and we do not give value to the Mexican”, declared the Celaya helmsman, who was eliminated this Sunday in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga de MX expansion.