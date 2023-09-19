Morelia, Michoacán.- Brian Fernandez received the opportunity to play with Atlético Morelia in the MX Expansion League after being a figure with the Rays of Necaxa in the Mexican League. However, in previous days the club ended their relationship due to breach of contract.

“He Club Atlético Morelia announces that the contractual relationship with the player Brian Fernandez has come to an end. The above derived from the breach of contract by the player with the institution,” the rojiamarillo team reported through a press release on Friday.

Today, through his social networkshe Argentine striker gave details of his sudden departure from Atlético Morelia.

“Less than a month ago I was in a clinic undergoing inpatient treatment for three months, when from heaven I felt that the proposal of a lifetime came to me to come to the Morelia Club in Mexico I felt like it was coming from God. I consulted with my people and they told me: ‘NO!’ “, begins his message.

Statement from Atlético Morelia

Twitter Club Atlético Morelia

“The contract had many clauses that at the time were difficult for me to comply with since I needed a lot of support and people eager to help and support me! I was about to leave with almost complete treatment, but my desire to be back inside of a field and shouting a goal they beat me and I said: ‘I can do it!'”.

“Nothing could go wrong, the sun was rising for me! But in my head, anxiety and everything that my illness brings didn’t let me continue and I made a mistake, which led me to feel worse the next day, but I decided to apologize and I felt accompanied …”, he assured Brian Fernandez.

Message from Brian Fernández on Instagram

Instagram brian_fernandez38

When trying to reverse the situation, South American He continued training but when he returned home he had already received several calls from the club, after the release of the statement explaining the reasons for terminating his contract after being announced as a reinforcement on August 21.

“For me, that goal that I scored in those few minutes that I played gave me more strength to continue, and it revived me, I was asking for it in prayer for a long time! The soccer It is my life and the best thing I do and I demonstrate it every time I am on the court. “Thank you to everyone who shouted that goal with me, more than anything to my family, who mourns it and knows what it means to me,” he concluded. Brian Fernandez.

