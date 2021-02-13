A goal from Ángel Correa allowed Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid to defeat Granada 2 to 1 as a visitor in a match corresponding to the 23rd date of the Spanish League and to establish itself at the top of the tournament, in which it leads by eight points to Real Madrid and by 11 to Barcelona.

Although Atlético has ruled the League for 11 dates, their last presentations had shown a slight decrease in performance, which had raised some doubts. To make matters worse, on Monday he had let two points escape, by equaling 2 to 2 with Eduardo Coudet’s Celta, which had allowed his pursuers to get closer.

The Mattress had the possibility of redeeming themselves in a difficult duel, since Granada fights to get into the next season of continental competitions (they will also play the 16th finals of this edition of the Europa League against Napoli) and they are a very solid team when they act in the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes, although it had four presentations without victories.

After an intense first half but with few chances in front of the goal, Simeone’s men took the lead 18 minutes into the second half with a shot from the edge of the area by Marcos Llorente, one of the leader’s key pieces. The midfielder of the Spanish team has 7 goals and 6 assists in this edition of the League.

The advantage of the visit did not last long, since just three minutes later the Venezuelan Yangel Herrera, who had entered nine minutes before, dipped for those led by Diego Martínez.

However, Correa appeared 16 minutes from the end and screamed his fourth goal of the season with a shot that deflected into Jesús Vallejo and dislodged Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Silva. It was enough for the Madrilenians to win.

With this victory, Atlético, which is also still in competition in the Champions League (on February 23 they will face Chelsea in Bucharest for the first leg of the round of 16), reached 54 points and took eight ahead of Real Madrid, that on Sunday at 12.15 he will receive Valencia, and nine to Barcelona, ​​which on Saturday at 17 will be local against Alavés.