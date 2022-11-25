The Children’s and Youth Municipal Baseball League of Ahome AC will hold the award ceremony for its 2021-2022 season, which paid a well-deserved tribute to engineer Luis Alberto Morales López.

The protocol act will take place this Saturday, November 26 at 3:30 p.m. at the Marco Antonio Sánchez stadium (MAS) located in the Children’s Sports Unit, located on Avenida 10 de Mayo and Santos Degollado.

At the event, the champion and runner-up teams, as well as the champion and runner-up managers and individual department winners will be awarded.

In the Diapers category, the runner-up was Cañeritos and the champion was Deportivo Mingo Vázquez, in Escuelita Nuevos Valores, the champion was Deportivo Mingo Vázquez and the champion Mariscos La Barbuda, in Escuelita Pesada the runner-up was Agrespec Verde and the champion Uniformes Valeria, Pingüica Nuevos Valores the runner-up was Inmuebles el Trebol and the champion Imagia, in Pingüica Heavyweight the champion was Uniformes Inova and the champion Uniformes Valeria, in Infantil Minor Nuevos Valores the runner-up was Cevichitos and the champion Deportivo Mingo Vázquez, in Infantil Minor Heavy the runner-up was Bordados Castro and the champion Fire & Pipe Solutions-Tacubayo Trucking-Generales, in Senior Children Nuevos Valores the runner-up was BIL Academia and the champion La Pilarica, in Children Senior Heavy the runner-up was Uniformes Inova and the champion Toros, in Juvenile Minor Nuevos Valores the runner-up was BIL Academia and the champion Uniformes Topete and in Youth Minor Heavy , the runner-up was Kelly Implementos Agrícolas and the champion Fundidora Aguilar.

The board headed by Luis Adolfo Castro Aguilar will also recognize the members of the selective teams that won championships in the Nationals of Leagues, as well as the players who stood out individually in said tournaments.

It should be remembered that the Ahome League was crowned in the categories; Diapers in Mazatlán, Infantil Minor Nuevos Valores in Tlaquepaque, Juvenil Minor Nuevos Valores in Mazatlán and in 9 only in Navojoa, obtaining the pass to the Mustang World Series in Modesto, California, where he obtained the runner-up.