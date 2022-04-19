Ahome, Sinañoa.- The selection of the Municipal League of Ahome He put aside the defeat suffered the day before and achieved his second victory in the National Baseball Tournament for Minor Children (9-10 years) Heavy category that takes place in this city.

The pupils of louis colonel They overcame with a resounding score of 19-1 Hermosillo Kino League. The Mochitenses attacked from the first inning in which they scored 4 lines, the first with a two-run home run by José Francico Camargo and the others with unstoppable producer hits by Roberto Torres and Roel Ruiz.

The hosts increased the advantage with a cluster of 5 in the third inning. Luis Rosario Acuña brought two to the plate with a double, Carlos Zavala one more with another two-season hit and the rest with a home run by Roberto Torres. The fourth roll brought a devastating 10-run rally.

Angel Sandoval kicked off the party with a 2-run homer, Iker Castro added another two with a home run, Roel Ruiz hit a solo home run in his second inning, Sandoval hit a grand slam and José Francisco Camargo closed the account with his second home run of the day.

League of Ahome crushes Kino

Roberto Rojas

The Sonorans removed the shutout at the end of the fourth inning, but did not avoid the knockout. The victory went to the numbers of Julián Soto with work of 3 innings and two thirds and he was supported by Axel Mendívil. The disaster was charged to Karim Hurtado with 2 entries of work and relief of José Manuel Reyes and Manuel Valdez.

With the aluminum for the winners, Ángel Sandoval went 2-2 with a couple of home runs and 6 produced, Jospe Francisco Camargo 4-3 with a couple of homers, Luis Rosario Acuña 4-3, Roberto Torres and Roel Ruiz 3 -2 with a home run and Iker Castro 2-1 with homers. The Mochitenses will try to tie the ticket this Tuesday when they close the regular phase against the Tamaulipeca League of Nuevo Laredo.