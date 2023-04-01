The Colombian League was born in 1948, when a group of 10 teams decided to found what is now known as the Dimayor to start the path of professionalism of the beautiful sport in the country.

For decades there are several clubs, players and coaches that have made history in Colombian Professional Soccer, here we tell you about some of the most important records in its history.

The unforgettable brands of the Colombian League

Player with most caps

Gabriel Berdugo is currently the footballer with the most games played in Colombian professional soccer with 733 encounters disputed between 1968 and 1983, where he defended the American jackets of Cali Unión Magdalena, Junior de Barranquilla and Once Caldas.



Top scorer

Sergio Galván Rey continues to be the top scorer to date of the Colombian League. The Argentine player who spent a large part of his career in Colombia entered the history of the FPC after scoring 224 goals between 1996 and 2011 with the jerseys of Independiente Santa Fe, Once Caldas, Atlético Nacional and América de Cali.

Sergio Galván celebrates one of Nacional's goals against Equidad in the 2007-II final.

goalscorer goalkeeper

René Higuita He will always be part of the history of Colombian soccer and among his memories are the 31 goals that he scored in his sports career, becoming the goalkeeper with the most goals scored in Colombia.

Date with more goals

To find the matchday with the most goals in the FPC, we have to go back to the year 1958, when on the second date of the tournament 61 goals were scored between July 28 and 29. A historical record in the Colombian League that will be very difficult to overcome.

fastest goal

Ariel Carreño placed his name in the golden books of the FPC after score the fastest goal in 74 years of history. The striker scored the famous ‘dressing room’ goal with Equidad Seguros 7.97 seconds after starting the engagement at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium and against Junior de Barranquilla.



Team with the most titles

Atlético Nacional is to date the club with the most Colombian Leagues in the entire history of the country. The king of cups has managed to lift a total of 17 FPC titles, the last one was the one achieved in the Apertura 2022 I against Deportes Tolima.

DT with more trophies

Undoubtedly, the ‘Doctor’ Gabriel Ocho Uribe He is one of the great names of Colombian Professional Soccer. The legendary technician of the 70s and 80s He won 13 Leagues, directing Millonarios, América de Cali and Santa Fe and taking them to the height of glory in the country.

Player with most titles

The golden era of Atlético Nacional in the 2010s allowed him to be one of the best teams in the world. Among the squad that won the 2016 Libertadores was Alexis Henriquez, who is he player with the most trophies won in the FPC with 16 trophies.

Juan Carlos Henao was the architect of the Copa Libertadores that Once Caldas won against Boca Juniors from Argentina in 2004.

More penalties saved

Juan Carlos Henao is one of the most remembered goalkeepers in the country after winning the 2004 Copa Libertadores with Once Caldas. In addition to defending the white goal, the man from Cartagena played Millonarios and Real Cartagena, being the record holder for the most penalties saved with a total of 26.

unbeaten fence



Although it is not a name with much press, Otoniel Quintana is the current goalkeeper with the most minutes without conceding goals in the Colombian League, a total of 1,024. The goalkeeper achieved this record between September 12 and November 14, 1971 defending the three sticks of millionaires.

