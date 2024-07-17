Cairo (dpa)

The Egyptian Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) announced the lifting of the suspension of Ramadan Sobhi, the first-team player of Pyramids FC, and granting him the freedom to participate in matches.

The organization said in a statement via its media center that it received the decision of the Egyptian Anti-Doping Organization’s hearing committee in the player’s case, regarding his commission of two violations of the Egyptian Anti-Doping Rules, namely using or attempting to use a prohibited method, and tampering or attempting to tamper with any aspect of the doping detection process, based on the Barcelona laboratory report that stated an “atypical discovery.”

The committee stated that the organization’s decision to impose a mandatory temporary suspension on the player was in accordance with the rules stipulated in the Egyptian Anti-Doping Rules.

The committee decided by majority not to impose a penalty on Ramadan Sobhi, and to immediately lift the mandatory temporary suspension imposed on the player.

She added that she had notified all concerned parties of this decision, and that the Egyptian Anti-Doping Organization had previously decided to suspend the player, due to damage to his doping sample.