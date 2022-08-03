The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque announced the lifting of protective barriers around the Kaaba, coinciding with the start of the Umrah season. The Saudi Press Agency quoted Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, General President of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, that this procedure came to facilitate the pilgrims to perform their rituals and worship in a safe and reassuring spiritual atmosphere, especially with the intensity that began to witness the Holy Mosque in Makkah coinciding with the Umrah season. Sheikh Al-Sudais pointed out that the presidency is working with all sectors operating in the Grand Mosque to receive pilgrims and provide services to them.