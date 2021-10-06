Mikati added, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the Lebanese constitution requires that presidents and ministers be tried before a special court, saying that the political class is responsible for the situation the country has reached.

The Lebanese Prime Minister stated that he confirms the credibility of the judicial investigator in the Beirut port explosion, but added that there is “a difference between populism and the application of the constitution.”

Mikati indicated that the government will help the families of the victims of the Beirut Port, which occurred on August 4, 2020, and had dire consequences for the country.

He said that there is a plan to rebuild the port of the capital, Beirut, which was a major artery for the country’s troubled economy, and then turned into ruins.

When talking about the economic crisis, Mikati said that the government has no ability to buy fuel in dollars to operate electricity plants and secure electricity.

He explained that the Banque du Liban had agreed to provide a loan to the government, which would contribute to improving electricity supplies in the coming months.

“We are interested in extracting oil and gas,” the Lebanese prime minister continued, stressing that giving up the country’s borders is out of the question.

Mikati stated that there are many hopes pinned on the International Monetary Fund to help Lebanon, but that is not enough.

International institutions require Lebanon to commit to implementing a package of reforms, foremost of which is the fight against corruption, in order to provide it with assistance that alleviates the impact of the current crisis.

On the other hand, Mikati denied any relationship between the Lebanese government and the Iranian ships that transported oil shipments through Syria.

Mikati explained that “Hezbollah cannot object to monitoring the regular crossings. As for the irregular crossings, we discovered them after entering Iranian diesel tanks.”

He stated that he would express to the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Lebanon’s position calling for Tehran’s commitment to good-neighborly relations with its surroundings and not to take any hostile action.