Lifting the closure of the US Congress building after a fire contained

The authorities reopened the US Capitol complex, today, Monday, after closing it for about an hour out of extreme caution, following a nearby fire.

The Capitol Police said, in a statement, that the closure has been lifted and that the nearby fire has been contained.

The Secret Service confirmed on Twitter, “Out of extreme caution, the US Capitol complex has been temporarily closed. There is no danger to the public.”

This comes while exercises are being held for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, which will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, January 20.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on January 6 to prevent Biden’s victory in the presidential elections that took place on November 3.

The Capitol Police had said earlier that its acting commander had closed the compound that includes the Capitol building, its courtyards and a number of buildings, as a precaution.

The Washington Fire Department said on Twitter that their teams put out an open fire near the Capitol complex.

“No injuries … This is the source of the smoke that many saw,” she said.

A Reuters witness said participants in the inauguration training were brought inside the Capitol and other closed places.