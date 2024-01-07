Los Angeles (AFP)

The NBA announced that the penalty for Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, who has been suspended since mid-December for hitting a player, has been lifted, and that he can return to playing after missing 12 games.

Green, 33, returns to the Warriors squad, according to what the league said in a statement, after it suspended the player “indefinitely,” on December 13, the day after he attacked Bosnian Phoenix Suns player Jusuf Nurkic, a few weeks after he was suspended for 5 games. For grabbing Frenchman Rudi Gobert by the neck and dragging him across the field.

During his suspension, Green, who won the league title four times with the Warriors and has been defending their colors since 2012, took “steps that demonstrate his willingness to conform to the behavior expected of NBA players.”

The league said: “A consultant followed him closely and met with representatives of the NBA, the Warriors team and the Players Association, and it is expected that things will continue in the same way during the season.”

Green, the best defender in the NBA in 2017, has a history of making mistakes and has been expelled from 20 games in his career.

The Golden State Warriors, who are suffering from poor results this season, as they are ranked tenth in the Western Conference (17 wins against 18 defeats), will host the Toronto Raptors, in a possible return for Green, a two-time Olympic gold winner with the American national team (2016 in Rio de Janeiro and 2020 in Tokyo). ».

The Warriors, who lost four of their last six matches, are missing the efforts of their playmaker Chris Paul, who suffered an injury, as he must undergo surgery next week, due to a fracture in his left hand.