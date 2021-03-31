In coordination with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issued Ministerial Resolution No. (63) for the year 2021 AD, according to which the fishing and marketing of Bedah fish was permitted in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi from tomorrow April 1 until June 1 of this year.

Badah fish is considered an important commercial fish, and the authority has set many controls to manage the fisheries in the emirate in a way that ensures the preservation of natural resources and the sustainability of fish stocks, which requires the cooperation of the concerned authorities and working with them to preserve fish stocks and encourage sustainable use of fisheries and marine resources.





