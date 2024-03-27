Eye makeup can completely change your expression, so it is not surprising that many people spend a lot of time looking for the product that offers the best results.

In fact, the sector of products to enhance the eyes has not stopped growing in recent years in Spain, as confirmed by data from the National Association of Perfumery and Cosmetics (STANPA), which states in its annual analyzes that cosmetics of color—among which is eye or lip makeup—continues to rise. Last year, for example, increased by 29% with respect to the previous one.

This love affair with the public also occurs with the experts in the sector. “Eyelash curling and makeup is an essential part of my beauty routine for me,” she explains. professional makeup artist Tuka. “In my opinion he is a boost of energy that changes the look a lot. Simply with that curly touch you can see the difference and it makes you look better or look like you already have makeup on, even if that's not the case.”

The methods or steps used when curling and/or applying makeup will depend on the type of finish you want to achieve. That is why it is important to be clear about the final effect before choosing a type of treatment or mascara. “For example, if you want eyelash makeup for the day, it is always better to choose the option of creating longer lashes instead of volume ones,” says the makeup artist. However, “if I want eyelashes for the night, I'm going to go for volume, so that the roots of the eyelashes are well loaded.”

How to curl eyelashes

Luckily, there are different formulas on the market to try to achieve voluminous and profuse eyelashes. Some of them must be applied in beauty centers—as they require greater dedication and training—and others can be replicated at home. We review the most popular ones:

FACELIFT EYELASHES AND LAMINATE

The objective of this method is to achieve greater length and thickness of the eyelashes and is usually offered in specialized salons to achieve a longer duration (around one or two months).

The technique – like the one carried out in Sundara centers— consists of lengthening the eyelashes from the roots. In the case of Sundara, they achieve this “thanks to silicone pads that fit the eyelid and, instead of bending the hair, stretch it and lift it towards the tip.”

Nowadays, the facelifts eyelashes include other associated extra services such as tinting or lamination, which consists of hydrating and protecting the hair fiber once it has been given the desired curvature. In this way, they point out, “the eyes look more open and expressive than ever.” The effect is very natural and has certain advantages over extensions, since you do not have to be so concerned about touch-ups or replacements.

kit lash lift, iconsign

An economical formula with great popularity on Amazon and good user reviews to do an eyelash lift in your own home. It must be taken into account that the results will not be as long-lasting or specific as those performed in a specialized center.

Serum to lengthen eyelashes Lipocils ExpertTalika

It is a product recommended by experts to care for and strengthen eyelash hair. After continued use, it also helps to promote their growth naturally and make them look longer and curlier.

Effect mascara lifting instant, Sephora Collection

Another proposal, supported by professionals and the general public, that helps enhance eyelashes from the roots to achieve that extra volume of the eyelashes. lifting.

Castor oil to moisturize eyelashes

During the lamination process, oils such as castor oil are usually used to deeply hydrate the eyelashes so that they gain shine and elasticity. It is one of the best sellers on Amazon year after year.

CURLY WITH PRIMERSMASKS AND FIXATIVES

What are the steps that experts follow to curl eyelashes effectively and using only product? Professional makeup artist Tuka explains to S Fashion that, in his case, “when I finish curling them I use a first or eyelash primer, as it helps give even more volume. “I let the primer dry a little and then I apply my trusty mascara.”

This step “must always be done in movements of zig Zag and looking down” recalls the makeup artist. That is, if you do it to yourself, you can put a small mirror and apply the mascara looking down so that it doesn't stain your eyelid.”

Another trick that the makeup expert provides “is to wait for the product to dry well (especially if I paint the lower eyelashes) and then spray a setting spray on the entire face. I try not to open my eyes too quickly so that the fixative doesn't get on the mascara.” Tuka also recommends mascaras with colored eyelashes: “I find them something very fun and that adds a different touch to the look”.

First/mask serum, Dior Backstage

It is one of Tuka's favorite bases to pre-treat eyelashes and make them look well curled. A 3D Maximizer which improves their general appearance and gives them curvature and definition.

Mascara base, KIKO Milano

A perfect solution, with a triangular fiber brush, to enhance and give volume without leaving a sticky sensation on the eyelash.

makeup fixative

Suitable for achieving that final trick that the Tuka makeup artist proposes and to always have on hand at home. Its spray format allows it to be sprayed comfortably and is good for all skin types.

Mascara Sensational Sky High Cosmic, Maybelline

It is one of the most recommended mascaras to achieve powerful and long-lasting curling of the eyelashes, since it has a brush Flex Towerdesigned to better bend and extend the product from root to tip.

Mascara Hypnosis, Lancôme

Other must of the eyelash curling process due to its ability to achieve up to eight times more volume than with a traditional mascara. In addition to curling, it protects the hair, since it is enriched with provitamin B5.

TUBULAR MASKS: THE 'MAGICAL' TECHNIQUE WITH POLYMERS

As explained in S Fashion makeup artist Cristina Lobato, these types of products have represented a revolution in the sector thanks to “a special polymer technology to create small tubes around each eyelash.”

In this way, a kind of protective layer is created that provides greater volume and makes the eyelashes more flexible and stay in perfect condition for longer. In addition, “they are waterproof and do not come off with sweat or excess oil on the skin,” says Lobato.

Mascara Double WearEstée Lauder

A unique and high-quality proposal, which provides volume without adding weight to the formula, which is light and helps them stay lifted for longer.

Waterproof mascara, MAC

This MAC proposal combines all the benefits of tubular masks: long lasting, maximum length and optimal resistance to sweat or humidity. It provides a black tone and is safe even on sensitive eyes.

Volume and definition mascara, Essence

Perfect for those looking for a mask that offers good value for money and that stays intact for hours and hours. It's designed to be smudge-proof, clump-free, and removes easily with warm water.

*All purchase prices included in this article are current as of March 27, 2024.

*Our journalists rigorously and independently recommend products and services that you can purchase on the Internet. Every time you buy through some links added to the text, EL PAÍS may receive a commission. read here our commercial policy.