'Lift: A First Class Robbery' is available on Netflix, starring Kevin Hart and has the participation of the Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó. The film follows the classic structure of the heist genre and places emphasis on the plan, the team members, the plot twist and the antagonists. Although it conforms to the archetypes of this type of film, the film presents twists that may have confused some viewers. Unlike 'La casa de papel', here there is no Professor to complicate the plans, but this feature film also reserves its own surprises.

Trailer for 'Lift: First Class Robbery'

YOU CAN SEE: 'Lift' cast: who's who in the hit Netflix movie?

How does 'Lift: First Class Robbery' start?

At the beginning of 'Lift', we see that Interpol, led by Abby, seeks to arrest Cyrus' gang after stealing an NFT in Venice. However, Huxley, from the anti-terrorism unit, proposes a deal: free Cyrus and his gang of charges if they make Jorgensen's gold disappear during a flight. This tycoon seeks to finance hackers called Leviathan to destabilize dams in Europe.

Cyrus' gang demands that Abby join them. With the help of a bribed air traffic controller and a second radar-invisible plane, they implement a plan to divert the gold. Despite problems and desertions, they retain the precious metal and head to Jorgensen's house. Huxley attempts to shoot down the aircraft, but the LED screen displaying 'civilians on board' prevents the NATO attack.

What happened at the end of 'Lift'?

After a fight on the plane, the protagonists make an emergency landing at Jorgensen's farm and apparently hand over the gold they were supposed to protect. Jorgensen and his thugs stop them when they discover an Interpol agent among them. Cyrus he lies about his identity to save Abby.

After killing Leviathan's envoy, Jorgensen tries to attack Cyrus, but the Italian Police arrive in time. The plane's cameras and LED screen publicly show the act, leading to Jorgensen's arrest for NFT. Abby resigns from Interpol upon discovering Huxley's attempted downing of the aircraft.

Kevin Hart is Cyrus in 'Lift: First Class Robbery'. Photo: Netflix screenshot

What happened to Lars' gold in the end?

Camila and Cyrus They say goodbye to Agent Gladwell, who, upon learning that her superior had ordered the aircraft she was on to be shot down, decides to resign and join the group of art thieves from 'Lift: First Class Robbery'.

A few weeks later, Cyrus confesses to Abby that he fell in love with her since their time in Paris even though they pretended to be other people. Additionally, she revealed that she managed to recover the painting that had been stolen from her mother years ago and that, in reality, Jorgensen's gold was stolen. Contrary to belief, Luke never abandoned the team, he simply took on something different.