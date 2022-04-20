Logitech presents Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, the wireless mouse featuring a “zen” design, shaped to naturally fit small and medium-sized hands. Available in three color variants – pink, off-white and graphite – it is an extremely accessible and inclusive product, which also offers a left-handed version.

“Ergonomics and comfort play a fundamental role in the general well-being of the workspace”, he claims Olessia Hageman, Logitech’s Ergo Business Unit Manager. “Lift stems from our“ Feel Better, Do Better ”philosophy, according to which when we feel good we perform even more in our daily life. This new mouse helps people work in comfort for hours, with the goal of feeling better at the end of a long day at their desk. “

Lift is the latest product from Logitech’s Ergo series and was conceived following the company’s approach to design that is focused on the needs of the end user and oriented towards innovation, with devices that offer the best experience combined with a unique design. Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse has been carefully crafted through several test phases performed by involved users from Logitech’s Ergo Lab and with the approval of the major institutions who deal with ergonomics.

Lift’s soft rubber grip and cozy thumb rest ensure comfort for smaller hands even after hours of use. In fact, his 57 degree vertical design offers right- and left-handed users a natural and relaxed grip, relieving wrist pressure and encouraging a more natural forearm posture.

The silent one Magnetic SmartWheel ensures both speed and accuracy, for accurate line-by-line edits or for quickly scrolling through long documents. Furthermore, the wireless connection of Lift takes place immediately with any operating system (Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iPadOS and Android) via Bluetooth Low Energy or the Logi Bolt USB receiver. Finally, with Logitech Flow, you can effortlessly manage your workflow on up to 3 multiOS devices.

Not only attention to comfort. Lift’s design also makes it the perfect fit sustainable choice. In fact, part of the plastic elements of Lift are made with post-consumer recycled material (PCR) – more precisely, 70% in the graphite finish and 54% in the pink and off-white ones. Logitech’s PCR program testifies to the company’s commitment to designing sustainable products, ensuring a second life for plastics used in consumer electronics. This program expects 65% of mice and keyboards in the entire Logitech portfolio to include some percentage of recycled plastic. In addition, all Logitech products, including Lift, are certified as zero emissions. Ultimately, when you buy a Logitech product, you make a conscious choice, one that reduces the environmental impact and supports forestry and renewable energy.

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse pricing and availability

Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, in graphite, off-white and pink colors, is available on Logitech.com and at other global retailers, for a suggested retail price of € 79.99.

Lift is also available in the “Lift for Business” variant, in the double color graphite and off-white and with one left-handed versionto provide employees with a personalized and comfortable tool that can improve their productivity and well-being in the workspace.