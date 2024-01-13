With just one day in Netflix'Lift: a first class robbery' became the most viewed film on the platform, thus surpassing 'The Snow Society'an acclaimed film by JA Bayona that represents Spain at the 2024 Oscars. 'Lift'as is its original name, is an action comedy directed by Felix Gary Gray which was only added to the streaming service's catalog on January 12 and still leads the list of the top 10 most popular on the page and aims to be the most successful of the summer.

Much of the film's success, in addition to its hilarious story, is due to its cast, which includes names such as Kevin Hart, Úrsula Corberó, Vincent D'Onofrio, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jean Reno, among others.

Watch the trailer for 'Lift: First Class Robbery' HERE

What is 'Lift: A First Class Robbery' about?

'Lift: a first-class robbery' shows us an international gang of robbers that is recruited, exceptionally, to prevent a terrorist attack that will take place on a flight from London to Zurich.

This band is led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), who receives the job from his ex-girlfriend and the FBI. In this way, Whitaker and his team must race against time to not only avoid the attack, but also steal 500 million dollars in gold bars, at 12,000 meters above sea level.

How long is 'Lift: First Class Robbery'?

'Lift: a first-class robbery' It has a total duration of 104 minutes, which translates to 1 hour and 40 minutes. Furthermore, according to the description shown by Netflix, The film is suitable for ages 13 and up..

What did critics say about 'Lift: A First Class Robbery'?

Yes ok 'Lift' enjoys incredible acceptance by the public, which helped it to position itself in first place in the top of the most popular on Netflix in various countries, the opposite is true with critics, who gave it very low scores, as well as critical quite hard.

This can be seen on various specialized pages, such is the case of IMDbwhere 'Lift' has a score of 5.4 out of 10. Furthermore, in Rotten Tomatoes, the film earned just a 32% rating from critics, while the audience gave it a 38%. Likewise, in Metacritic The situation was not much different, since the experts awarded him only 40 points.

Kevin Hart is not only the star of 'Lift', but he is also part of the production team. Photo: Netflix

What is the cast of 'Lift: First Class Robbery'?

Kevin Hart as Cyrus

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Abby

Vicente D'Onofrio as Denton

Úrsula Corberó as Camila

Billy Magnussen as Magnus

Jacob Batalon as N8

Jean Reno as Jorgensen

Sam Worthington as Huxley

Paul Anderson as Donald

Viveik Kalra as Luke

Kim Yun Jee as Mi-Sun

Burn Gorman as Cormac

