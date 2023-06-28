Tom Stuker, 37 million km traveled with an unlimited ticket

Tom Stuker is a record traveller. It is in fact theman “who has traveled more kilometers than any other human being”, 37.02 million to be exact, equivalent to nearly a hundred times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. For this reason two aircraft have been dedicated to him and in 2019 Stuker is managed to take 373 flights in 365 daysmore than one trip per day on average. But that’s not enough. In fact, the traveler declared that he was aiming for a new goal: to fly 40.2 million kilometers by 2026 and using the same company he has always used: United Airlines.

However – as reports The Courier – this is not a unicum, there are two others “serial volunteers” ready to “snatch guinness book”: Fred W. Finn and the “mysterious” Todd O., who did not want his surname to be disclosed.

Read also: Ryanair, here’s how not to pay for the second bag on low-cost flights

Subscribe to the newsletter

