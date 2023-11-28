Lifetime podcast | “There are two dead women in my apartment”, began the emergency call – A murderer sentenced to life imprisonment will soon be released, even though the authorities oppose

The Pori double murderer was supposed to be released already in the spring, but a new criminal suspicion stopped the plans. Although the violence risk assessment does not support the man’s release, he will go on parole in mid-December.

Tuesday afternoon there is a call to the emergency center.

“There are two dead women in my apartment,” a young man’s voice says into the phone.

The caller does not say anything about his whereabouts, the crime or his involvement.

When the police patrol arrives at the man’s address, he himself has disappeared. In the apartment, the patrol finds the bodies of a 22-year-old and a 26-year-old woman. The women have died almost three days earlier.

There on a Tuesday in June in 2007, the search for the man who made the emergency call began.

It turned out that the caller was a tenant of the apartment, only 19 years old Alexandr Siekkinen.

The scene the police encountered in the apartment did not leave the perpetrator’s dangerousness up to guesswork. At first, the police described the act as brutal. After that, it was reported that the “instrument” is in the possession of the police.

In the end, the case was revealed in all its horror: Siekkinen had murdered the sleeping, defenseless women by shooting them with a crossbow.

HS’s recent podcast Elinkautinen tells how Siekkinen’s escape and capture took place.

When Siekkinen had been caught, he was sent for a mental examination.

Siekkinen described the women as “dirty” to the doctor doing the research. In court, it was found that women are the object of Siekkinen’s strong contempt.

He was found guilty and given a life sentence for two murders. Siekkinen appealed his sentence to the Court of Appeal. He said he was faking it during the mental health exam. The appeal did not affect the verdict.

Siekkinen applied for parole several times during his sentence.

In April 2022, the Helsinki Court of Appeal decided that the crossbow murderer’s life sentence has been completed after 16 years.

Alexandr Siekkinen’s release date was recorded as May 31, 2023.

This date didn’t work. A week before the release, the Criminal Sanctions Authority demanded, that the Court of Appeal revokes the release. If cancellation is not possible, Rise demanded that the date of release be moved forward by at least a year.

At the time of the previous release decision, Rise also advocated the end of Siekkinen’s life sentence.

The reason for the change is simple: Siekkinen has been suspected of having committed new crimes.

The Court of Appeal decided just one day before Siekkinen’s release that the execution of his release decision is prohibited while Rise’s new application is processed.

Liberation was discussed next time at the end of September.

The Department of Criminal Sanctions opposed the release. Rise’s representative stated in the oral hearing that the preliminary investigation of the new criminal suspicion is still in progress. Siekkinen had also violated the provisions of probation three times.

However, the Court of Appeal did not consider these to be a reason why Siekkis could not be acquitted. The Court of Appeal decided to reject Rise’s application.

According to the Court of Appeal, insufficient explanation has been presented that Siekkinen’s dangerousness should be assessed differently than at the time of the previous release decision. The assessment of Siekkinen’s risk of committing another violent crime did not support the release of the man at that time either.

The court also pointed out that the new criminal suspicions have already led to the release being postponed by several months, from May to the September hearing date.

So the court finally decided that Alexandr Siekkinen will be released from his life sentence on December 15th.

