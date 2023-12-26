Lifetime podcast | One man's history includes three obscure drug deaths: only the million inheritance woke up the police

Three men have died in Antti Taskinen's company because of medication. The risk of a man released from life imprisonment this year to commit a violent crime again has been assessed as moderate in a forensic psychiatric evaluation.

26.12. 18:00

In the year 2005 a famous business leader Markku Franssila registered his relationship at the Lahti registry office.

Three months later, he was found dead at his summer villa in Vierumäki. Franssila's spouse called the police.

The crime was only suspected months later.

When the police arrested Franssila's husband on suspicion of murder in January 2006, his history began to raise questions.

Two other obscure deaths seemed to be connected to the time before Franssila's murder. The Central Criminal Police started investigating three death cases over a period of almost a decade.

The latest episode of Helsingin Sanomat's Elinkautinen podcast deals with drug murders. You can listen to the episode here.

First death occurs in Tampere in 1996.

20 years old Antti Taskinena man interested in medicine and, according to his friends, who knows everything about it, spends the summer with his group of friends.

On August 2, Taskinen gets his hands on strong painkillers. His mother works as a nurse and is supposed to dispose of a person's cancer medication after the patient's death.

Taskinen manages to stop and pinch the tablets.

The medicines are transported with Taskinen to an evening out at Rantaperkiö in Tampere. The owner of the apartment, 30-year-old Kimmo, is himself on vacation in Rhodes.

Kimmo's name has been changed.

Between the evening and the next day, a 20-year-old student from Tampere dies in the apartment. Taskinen calls Kimmo and tells him that their mutual friend died on the bed next to Taskinen in Kimmo's apartment.

Taskinen talks about death with a nudge. He is calm and the death doesn't seem to faze him at all during the call.

Six months later Kimmo ends up a victim in the same apartment where a mutual friend died earlier.

In February 2006, Taskinen goes to the doctor because of pain conditions, and he is prescribed a drug called Abalgin, which has a strength of 65 milligrams.

The doctor emphasizes to Taskinen how life-threatening the drug is with alcohol or on its own in large doses. The doctor notes on the prescription that it cannot be renewed.

After a few days, Taskinen and Kimmo plan how they can get more Abalgin together, even though the drug caused Kimmo to have a seizure earlier.

Since there is a ban on renewal in the previous prescription, Taskinen goes to a new doctor. This is how he manages to get the 150 milligram version of Abalgin. The strength of the medicine is therefore almost triple compared to the pills that Taskinen and Kimmo previously used together. Even 2-5 capsules can cause death.

Kimmo emphasizes that he wants to avoid an overdose and especially does not want to kill himself.

In Rantaperkiö the third day of February comes. Kimmo and Taskinen spend the evening together at Kimmo's place.

During the evening, Taskinen and Kimmo call a mutual friend several times. In a phone call, Kimmo tells a friend that he has made a will with which Taskinen will inherit him. He says he got “some pills” from Taski.

Kimmo gets confused during the call and can't speak properly. He starts to fall. Taskinen takes the phone and continues the conversation.

In a phone call, Taskinen asks a friend how he could kill Kimmo so that it wouldn't be associated with him. The tone of the call is humorous. Taskinen continues to think about how to get the medicine down Kimmo's throat. Grinding the medicine and pouring alcohol down the throat are mentioned.

Between the last phone call and the next day, Kimmo dies from the joint poisoning of Abalgin and an antidepressant. The amount of Abalgin's drug found in Kimmo's blood alone would have been enough to kill him.

The police talk about Task the very next day, but the conversation leads nowhere.

When Markku Franssila dies in Vierumäki, it has been almost a decade since the events in Tampere.

There are very few completely uncontested events in these 2005 events. It is certain that Franssila and Taskinen will register their relationship. It is also known that Franssila later applied for a divorce, but nevertheless withdrew the application.

It is also indisputable that Markku Franssila's name was forged in his will. 54-year-old Markku Franssila has assets worth millions and several properties.

Many other events are based on the accounts of numerous and partially different witnesses.

At the end of 2005, on the 19th day of November, Taskinen falsifies the Abalgin prescription. The medicine is “prescribed” to Franssila with the prescription, and Taskinen picks up the medicine package from the pharmacy. On the way home, he goes to get more alcohol from Alko for his leisure apartment in Vierumäki.

The day after the trip to the pharmacy, Taskinen cooks. He claims that Franssila fell asleep before the food was ready. Taskinen says that he himself went upstairs to sleep after eating.

According to Taskinen's story, he wakes up later upstairs, and when he gets up, he notices Franssila still lying on the sofa. Taskinen calls the emergency center.

When the police officers arrive, Franssila is lying dead on the sofa. There are no signs of violence or struggle on the body or in the apartment.

Medicines are in a bag on the sofa and next to it. Taskinen behaves restlessly and strangely. He answers the policemen's questions off topic.

According to the doctor who performed the autopsy, Franssila has taken up to 70-80 capsules of Abalgin. Just two to five capsules is a lethal dose.

After November, questionable details begin to emerge. One of the witnesses says that Taskinen inquired from the registrar how long a registered partnership must last in order to be allowed to keep half of the property.

Another witness says that Taskinen said during the summer that he will soon inherit a lot of money and many apartments. To the third, Taskinen had said “if that guy dies, I don't have an emergency day”, referring to the inheritance.

All of this The Heinola district court heard the case in May 2006.

Taskinen was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter, manslaughter and murder. In February 2007, the Court of Appeal of Kouvola rejected the charge of wrongful death.

The sentence was life imprisonment.

Listen to a more detailed description of Taskinen's actions and the events of the trial in the latest episode of the Elinkautinen podcast. The episode also discusses why the first death case's verdict for aggravated manslaughter is ultimately rejected in the appeals court.

HS'S CRIME PODCAST Elinkautinen tells the story of six Finnish lifers who will be released in 2023. Antti Taskinen is one of them.

The seventh episode was published on Tuesday, December 26, and it tells about Taskinen's actions, sentences and the reasons for his release.

If you have HS's application, you can find the podcast by selecting Listen > Podcasts > Elinkautinen from the menu. You can also listen to the podcast on the most popular podcast services.

In the last week's episode of the podcast criminologist Matti Näsi explained why a human life has been cleared in the Finnish legal system in 14.5 years.

The fifth episode dealt with Nekala's torture killings.

The fourth episode told about the ax death in Iisalmi.

In the third episode it was told, why is it that a double murderer found to be dangerous in a violence risk assessment will soon be released despite the opposition of the Criminal Sanctions Officea.

The second episode dealt with a man from Helsinki who strangled his wife and fled to Vietnam.

The first period of life told about the death of Pelso's prison guard. Listen to it here.