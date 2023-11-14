Lifetime podcast | A man murdered a prison guard in a prison break that shocked the whole of Finland – Now he is a free man

Finland’s criminal history includes many famous prison escapes. This article has collected attention-grabbing cases from different decades. One of the cases is heard in the first episode of HS’s new podcast.

Kalasatama a woman suspected of murder escaped from Hämeenlinna prison at the end of October. During the one and a half hour escape journey, the woman was apparently able to climb over the prison fence.

A thriller-like scene in which a prisoner with his heart in his throat beating the guards away can suddenly sound like a plot of a dozen.

However, such cases can be found in Finnish criminal history, and you don’t even have to go very far back in time. There have been 370 escapes from closed prisons in the 21st centuryHS will report in August 2022.

Up to this point in the current 2020s, a historical escape has already grabbed the headlines: for the first time ever the man managed to escape from Kylmäkoski prison. If the name of the place sounds remotely familiar, it may be because Kylmäkoski prison was included in the latest season of the Netflix documentary series The World's Toughest Prisons.

Up to this point in the current 2020s, a historical escape has already grabbed the headlines: for the first time ever the man managed to escape from Kylmäkoski prison. If the name of the place sounds remotely familiar, it may be because Kylmäkoski prison was included in the latest season of the Netflix documentary series The World’s Toughest Prisons.

The method of doing the prison break is like a straight Netflix hit series Of lupin. Released that day, in July 2020, was a completely different prisoner. The prison escapee who tricked himself into freedom, a man born in 1997, used the name and personal information of this other prisoner.

The man even signed the property list with a fake name. The act was planned, it was stated in court.

However, the escape did not last long. After the search warrant, the police caught the man the very next day.

in the 2010s the public followed a serial escapee who managed to escape from two different prisons three times in four years. The one serving a life sentence at the time of his first escape Pekka Luukkonen it seemed that he too got his ideas from Hollywood productions.

In July 2011, Luukkonen was working in the loading area at the Oulu prison with the staff. Luukkonen’s task was to empty the cargo brought to the prison, and the delivery truck had just passed through the yard. When the staff attacked the load, their eyes averted for a moment, and that was enough. Luukkonen rushed to the four-meter high wall and climbed over the barricade.

On the other side of the prison fence, Luukkonen managed to disappear from the guards like ashes in the wind. His escape lasted more than two weeks, and was only interrupted when the authorities found him hiding in the cottage from Kuusamo.

In a yearin July 2012, Luukkonen tried his luck again. After escaping from prison, he was placed in Sukeva prison in Pohjois Savo. It was the morning after a hot day, and Luukkosen had a plan. He sawed off two bars from the window of his cell. Then the man let down a rope he had made from sheets through the window and slid along it to freedom. The escape was not noticed until the next morning.

This time, Luukkonen’s touch with freedom will be within a week. A man was driving a car in Varsinais-Suomi, Salo, when a police patrol stopped him.

Luukkonen’s third and last prison escape was his longest. The man was out in prison work clothes in Oulu prison in April 2014, when he noticed a deficiency in the “structures and technology” of the prison. As soon as he got outside the prison, Luukkonen took off his prison clothes and continued his escape journey in civilian clothes, which he had already put on under his overalls.

The police knew that Luukkonen had headed for the Tuira district, but there the man’s tracks went cold. He had time to spend a month on the loose. During that time, Luukkonen broke into summer cottages in Oulu, Ylä-Savo and Central Finland. He dined in his lodgings and cleaned up after himself when he left.

The fugitive was caught precisely because of the cabin accommodation. At the beginning of May, the police in Inner Finland received a report about a cottage burglary in Konnevede, and while handling the alarm mission, the patrol met Luukkonen. The capture was peaceful, although two firearms and plenty of cartridges were confiscated from Luukkonen at the same time.

in the 21st century Finland was stopped by Pelso’s prison escape, which would go down in criminal history as the first of its kind.

In February 2004, they served their sentences in the “raven prison” in Vaala municipality Mikko Moilanen and Toni Heikkilä, who did not have a common criminal background. In the men’s joint escape attempt, a prison guard was murdered for the first time. In the same escape, the civilian teacher of the prison survived the attempted murder, and was left with life-long injuries from the abuse.

