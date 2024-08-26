Lifetime podcast | A 69-year-old woman doesn’t crash Lumi in front of her house for three days: When the police go to the apartment, they immediately know who to look for in the murder

Lifetime podcast|The boyfriend, Pertti Ryhänen, is the last person to have left the woman’s apartment while she was still alive.

IN A QUIET TOWNHOUSE AREA In Eno, North Karelia, a village with less than 7,000 inhabitants, concern arises about a 69-year-old woman. The neighbors notice that the woman’s lights are on day and night, and the curtains in the apartment are not drawn open.

When the snow that fell on the ground remains untouched for several days, the police intervene. When entering the apartment, it is clear that it is a murder.

In the same week, Thursday, March 13, 2008, the Joensuu district court imprisons the 53-year-old Pertti Ryhänen suspected of murder.

In March 2024, Ryhänen was released on parole after serving 16 years of a life sentence.

The first episode of the second season of Helsingin Sanomat’s Elinkautinen podcast deals with Pertti Ryhänen’s crimes. You can listen to the episode here.

A woman’s body found in the shower room. Both the shower and the toilet have been cleaned after the violence in the apartment. There is moisture under the body, and there are other signs in the washroom that the floor has been sprayed with water.

There are also traces of blood in the bedroom, which have been hidden under the bedclothes. The woman has been brutally abused by, among other things, kicking and a bladed weapon.

The boyfriend, Pertti Ryhänen, is the last person to have left the woman’s apartment while she was still alive.

According to Ryhänen, he has not touched the woman other than by poking her nose with the top of his head. Ryänen claims that this could have left traces of blood in the apartment, as well as from a woman’s usual nosebleed.

The claim doesn’t go through. In November 2008, the District Court of Joensuu states:

“The pattern of behavior can be considered characteristic of Ryhänen from the past.”

This is not the first time Ryhänen has taken a human life.

Just barely a year earlier, Pertti Ryhänen came home on a March evening, where the man’s girlfriend at the time was waiting for him. For an unknown reason, Ryhänen became violent.

During the evening, the woman was hit on the head with at least five strong blows with a blunt object. They caused subdural bleeding in the brain.

The woman died of her injuries in hospital. Ryänen was sentenced to one year and six months in prison for aggravated assault and manslaughter.

The murder of the new girlfriend happened at a time when Ryhänen was waiting for the execution of his previous sentence.

Listen to the events of Ryhänen’s trial in the latest episode of the Elinkautinen podcast. The episode also discusses why the death of Ryhänen’s first victim was interpreted as manslaughter instead of manslaughter or murder.

HS’S CRIME PODCAST The second production season of Elinkautinen tells about the ten life prisoners who will be released during the year 2024. Pertti Ryhänen is one of them.

The episode was published on August 26, and it tells about Ryhänen’s actions, sentences and the reasons for his release.

The first season dealt with lifers who will be released in 2023. Its last episode was released in December. The episode discusses Antti Taskis and the three men who have died in his company because of medication. The other episodes of the season are linked at the end of the article.

If you have HS’s application, you can find the podcast by selecting Listen > Podcasts > Elinkautinen from the menu. You can also listen to the podcast on the most popular podcast services, such as From the soup, from Spotify and From Apple’s podcasts app.