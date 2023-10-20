Lifetime | Last year, life expectancy in Finland decreased the most in more than 50 years

Last year, life expectancy decreased the most in Finland by more than 50 years for both boys and girls.

Life expectancy has been the highest in Finland in recent years in Åland and the shortest in Kainuu. This is evident from the death statistics published by Statistics Finland on Friday.

In 2020–2022, the life expectancy of newborns in Åland was 85.8 years for girls and 81.2 years for boys. In Kainuu, on the other hand, life expectancy for girls was 82.6 years and for boys 77.5 years.

The differences between provinces were greater for men than for women. Men’s life expectancy was also shorter than women’s in all provinces. The difference between the sexes was the largest in South Karelia and the smallest in the Ostrobothnia province.

A newborn’s life expectancy does not predict the future. It tells how many years a zero-year-old would live on average if the mortality rate remained at the level of the census year.

Now it was also confirmed that the life expectancy in Finland decreased the most last year to more than 50 years for both boys and girls. Statistics Finland’s final figures confirmed the preliminary information published in April.

In 2022, the life expectancy for newborn boys in Finland was 78.6 years and for girls 83.8 years. Compared to 2021, life expectancy for boys decreased by 0.52 years and for girls by 0.67 years.

Swedish-speakers had a higher life expectancy than Finnish-speakers. Last year, this difference between language groups was almost three years for men and more than a year for women.

This year according to preliminary data, the number of deaths by August was about 2,500 lower than last year. So is life expectancy on the rise after last year’s bottom?

“Next spring, we will see for the entire year 2023 what effect this has on life expectancy,” says the Chief Actuary of the Statistics Finland Joni Rantakari in the bulletin.

He also states that the quite different population numbers of the Finnish provinces should be taken into account when comparing life expectancy.

“For example, in Kainuu and Central Ostrobothnia, the population is well below 100,000, and in Åland it is only 30,000. This allows for greater annual variation compared to provinces with larger populations,” Rantakari compares.