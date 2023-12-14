NAfter the brutal attack on referee Halil Umut Meler during a first division game, Ankaragücü's former president Faruk Koca has been banned for life by the Turkish Football Association. The Ankaragücü club also has to pay a fine equivalent to around 63,000 euros and is not allowed to allow any spectators in the next five home games. The association announced this on Thursday.

The reason given was the incidents on the pitch caused by “club members and fans”. Other club officials received fines or were warned, among other things.

Koca received a five-year ban. According to association rules, any ban over three years becomes a permanent ban. Koca hit referee Meler in the face with his fist after the final whistle of the match between MKE Ankaragücü and Çaykur Rizespor, as seen in videos. Meler then fell to the ground and others involved kicked him. Rizespor equalized 1-1 in the seventh minute of added time. Koca resigned on Tuesday evening.

In response to the incident, all league games are to be suspended until December 19th. The incident caused widespread outrage across Turkey's borders. Former star referee Pierluigi Collina and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, among others, strongly condemned the attack. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also condemned the attack.