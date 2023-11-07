With an adjusted diet, lots of walking, more relaxation and better sleep, Jan Dekker (73) managed to get rid of his medication for type 2 diabetes. And he’s not the only one. A program for diabetes patients to adjust their lifestyle is so successful that it will be included in the basic package from January 1. “If we do nothing, we are heading for a diabetes crisis.”

