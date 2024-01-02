Lifestyle | Jaana Karjalainen's morning routine makes even her friends gasp. This is a method that allows you to get more out of everyday life.

Jaana Karjalainen listens to podcasts while walking.

Jaana Karjalainen follows the same routine every morning, thanks to which she can complete her workouts before the work day and also make it to the office by eight. Habit stacking has helped in optimizing everyday life.

In the morning the alarm clock rang for the first time at five past five. Then ten past five.

A glass of cold water with a lemon slice, brush your teeth, put on the workout clothes you chose the night before.

Walking to the gym, interval training, cold shower, work by eight.

At ten o'clock, the can of energy drink hisses open.

At twelve the first meal of the day, lunch.