Lifestyle | “I’m not the busiest cog in the machine” – Rap artist Jouni Viitala lives in Helsinki with a monthly income of a ton and doesn’t feel like he’s missing out

Jouni Viitala only works three days a week so that there is time for other things as well. The income is small, but Viitala does not feel that she has missed out on anything because of that.

In his thirties, rap artist Jouni Viitala decided to stop living up to expectations and started a two-year experiment, during which he would “do things according to his feelings”. Found a way of life, which includes a ton of monthly income and the effort to create good rather than harm.

Jouni Coat of arms, 48, steps aside from the nature trail and takes a look at a particular moon. Yes, there is a familiar horned owl resting in the shelter of the branches.

On weekends, Helsinki’s Old Town Nature Reserve is full of outdoor enthusiasts. But now it’s an ordinary Tuesday, and most people are at work, at school, and busy with everyday life.