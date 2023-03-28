He Human heart is susceptible to a number of diseases which eventually affect the way it works.

Some factors that lead to heart disease they are not biological, but driven by lifestyle.

Listed below are certain lifestyle habits that gradually weaken the heart without giving any warning signs.

Life habits that gradually weaken the heart

He overweight in the abdominal region it is a serious risk factor for the heart. A Harvard report indicates that being overweight, especially around the belly, strains the heart and inclines it towards diabetes.

If you are overweight, losing just 5% to 10% of your starting weight can make a big difference in your blood pressure and blood sugar.

Physical activity is a key factor in maintaining perfect heart health. However, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), current estimates show that one in four adults and 81% of adolescents do not get enough physical activity.

The report also shows how the number of non-communicable diseases such as heart attack and high blood pressure is likely to increase between 2020 and 2030.

Lack of physical activity leads to the accumulation of fat in the arteries, which subsequently disrupts the flow of blood and therefore causes a heart attack.

The liver has a direct connection to heart health. An abnormal buildup of fat in the liver not caused by alcohol can greatly increase the risk of heart failure, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions.

To take care of the liver, it is necessary to eliminate processed foods, drinks and salt from the diet and consume seasonal fruits and vegetables, proteins and unsaturated fats.

Excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco it is a major departure from the healthy lifestyle.

A 2006 research study indicates that alcohol intake of three or more drinks per day and smoking share similar, and probably additive, adverse effects in some forms of cardiovascular disease.

Adverse effects includeincreases in blood pressure and triglyceride levels in the blood and increased risks of stroke and congestive heart failure.

Lastly, although you may use less salt when cooking, you should also be careful about hidden salts that are consumed through the processed foods.

Dr. Francesco Branca, Director of the Department of Nutrition for Health and Development at the World Health Organization, Geneva, recommends not consuming more than 5 grams of salt every day.

Most of the salt we consume comes from processed foods and it has urged people to reduce salt intake to keep the body healthy.