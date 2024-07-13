Lifestyle | A group of men live in Pori like in California – a beach house with four apartments was cheaper than a studio apartment in Helsinki

Mikael, Konsta, Ville, Eetu and Jasper Vihmari live in Pori’s Mäntyluodo by the sea.

Windsurfer Ville Vihmari bought a beach house in Mäntyluodo, Pori, when he got tired of driving between Tampere and Yyteri for his hobby. Now his four adult sons also live in the house.

Yterin and the Uniluoto water area is famously popular among Finnish surfers, windsurfers and kitesurfers. When the weather is right, the most passionate enthusiasts head towards Pori, all the way to the capital region.

Finnish summer is short, however, and you can’t live a Californian-style surf life even in the Nordic paradise.