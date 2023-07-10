Lifesaver | “Hold on a little longer!”, Pekka Hiedanpää roared and started towards the violent waves, where the person who fell from the boat was fighting for his life

On Midsummer’s Eve, Pekka Hiedanpää was in the right place at the right time. And he didn’t hesitate to act when the other was in respiratory distress. It paid off.

On Midsummer’s Eve, there was a boating accident on Karvianjärvi in ​​which one person died. However, the other one was saved. It is thanks to Pekka Hiedanpää from Karvia.

On Midsummer’s Eve There was a strong wind at Karvianjärvi and the waves were high. Despite the weather, living by the lake Pekka Hiedanpää has never left his boat so quickly. There was something visible on the lake that could not be ignored.

After the observation, the battle for life against time began, and Pekka quickly realized that he was in a key position in that battle. Only he would be able to help. And he decided to try.