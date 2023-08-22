The realization that even those sentenced to life imprisonment can now be released again has penetrated society. “It means that next of kin will live for another 25 years with the idea that the perpetrator can be released again,” says criminal lawyer Onno de Jong.

In the latest episode of the podcast Crime de la Crime Peter Schouten and Onno de Jong discuss why the Public Prosecution Service is appealing against the life sentence of triple murderer John S., the man who committed a massacre on a care farm in Alblasserdam in 2022.

“It is ‘unique and very special’ that the Public Prosecution Service is appealing against a life sentence,” says Schouten. “But also a signal that ‘lifelong’ is apparently no longer sufficient in the current era,” says De Jong.

Crime de la Crime is the podcast of criminal lawyers Peter Schouten and Onno de Jong about law and justice. Together with journalist Charlene Heezen, they discuss high-profile cases and legal themes every week, which they provide with their expertise, unvarnished opinion and a sense of humour.

