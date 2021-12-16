A man has been sentenced to life in prison in Germany for deliberately driving a car into a carnival parade in the town of Volkmarsen last year. About 90 people were injured, including dozens of children.











According to prosecutors, the 31-year-old German wanted to kill as many people as possible on February 24, 2020. He drove into his victims at a speed of 50 or 60 kilometers per hour. His vehicle came to a stop after 42 meters. The driver was overpowered by witnesses.

The court in Kassel has found the man guilty of attempted murder, inflicting bodily harm and dangerous behavior in traffic.

Personality disorder

Almost two years later, it is still not known why the man entered the parade. German media report that he remained silent in court and also refused to talk to a psychiatric expert. He did come to the conclusion that the man showed signs of a personality disorder including narcissistic, paranoid and schizophrenic features.