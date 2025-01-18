Martí was a wanted child. His parents, Sergi Loran and Firelay Carreras, had him when their eldest daughter Lucía, who is now 20 years old, was only three. In his debut at kindergarten, Martí already gave signs that his childhood would not be like that of other children. The violent tantrums began for no apparent reason and his parents decided to take him to a specialist at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona. There he was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and was prescribed tranquilizers. He was not even four years old. It was the beginning of a tortuous path to the “hell” that this Barcelona couple is currently experiencing, aged 51 and 49, respectively, totally incapable of containing the continuous violent episodes of their son, who now, at 17 years old, measures 1.86 meters and weighs 166 kilos. They only want the best for Martí but they do not have the capacity or the resources to provide it and no one helps them. On October 2, 2024, after one of his violent episodes, Sergi and Firelay took Martí to the Acute Mental Health Unit from the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona, ​​where he had already been on other occasions, and after months of admission he was discharged in December. They decided “with all the regret in the world” not to pick him up and the hospital, as Sergi points out, notified the case to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, which, according to him, “has not yet given any response.” Spokespersons for the Clínic consulted by this newspaper preferred not to give details on the issue as it involved a minor. Sergi and his wife think that the best thing for everyone is not to take him home again. «It has been a drastic decision but we have no other option. Walking down the street with him is a constant risk because he can attack people without being given a reason. We have had him locked up at home with us but that is not a guarantee of anything either. “He has destroyed our apartment, although that is the least of it,” says the rueful father. He only wants the best for his son and to protect his family. “Martí has ​​the tantrums of a three-year-old child but in an adult’s body. He explodes over anything. “It’s a ticking bomb,” says the father in statements to this newspaper. To the autism spectrum disorder diagnosed in his son when he was just a toddler, other mental health problems (a disruptive disorder), obesity, as a consequence of medication, and an intellectual disability (he has a degree of recognized disability of 80%). Martí’s parents have had to put their lives on hold to respond to their son’s needs. He has been off work for two years and she, a nursing assistant, had to stop working to dedicate herself body and soul to Martí, who demands her attention 24 hours a day. They live, according to the father, in “constant tension” because they know that any daily detail, an unexpected noise, the appearance of a passer-by, etc… can “trigger a crisis in their child.” «We only live thinking about him not getting angry because he is a danger to us and also to the people who interact with him. He has us kidnapped. “He knows he has us scared,” says the father. He and his wife have exhausted all resources. Neither the Social Services of Barcelona City Council, nor the departments of Social Welfare and Health, nor the hospitals and specialized centers where Martí has ​​ended up after an outbreak of violence have given them, as they denounce, a definitive solution to his « distressing” situation. “We only have breaks of weeks or months,” Loran says. They also went to the Síndic de Greuges, who opened an ex officio report and became interested in the case but “nothing has changed for years” in their hard day to day life. Parents are tired; They don’t have a break and their son’s situation shows no signs of improvement. “Our only relief is when he enters a center for a few months, but when he returns home it is worse,” they point out. They are exhausted from living with Martí and for a few years, due to the minor’s strong build, they have been unable to contain him when he becomes aggressive. «We decided to stay at home so that it is not a threat to people. When we walk, if he sees something that doesn’t fit him, he attacks without further ado and the Urban Police have already come to restrain him on several occasions. When he is on the reduced ground, people believe that we are the ones who are attacking him. It is very hard to live that constantly,” says the father. In an effort to give “some normality” to their hard lives, Sergi and Firelay years ago took their son to a school for children with special educational needs. «We have always wanted the best for him but over time and, despite what they have helped us from the center at all times, we saw that it was not an option. It is not worth it for us to put teachers and students at risk,” says Loran. Their son does not understand silence and, as they explain, “he spends the day repeating the same thing.” “If it were only that we would resist it because it would only be psychological stress but his attacks are physical and brutal and I fear for my integrity and that of my wife,” confesses the father. The situation is so extreme that they have reported their son for assault on two occasions. «We just want there to be evidence that we have warned of the situation. Someday the worst may happen, but unfortunately until it happens they will not do anything,” laments the father. A couple of years ago, Martí was in the Therapeutic Hospitalization Unit for Autism Spectrum Disorder at the Hospital Mutua de Tarrasa (Barcelona), the only one that currently exists in Spain for cases like Martí’s. “There he was stimulated and very well cared for because there are professionals who know what he needs but it is only a three-month resource and then he returns home,” says the family. “It is a good resource but it does not solve the problem,” say the parents, who have also tried, without success, to have their son enter one of the only two residences for minors with similar problems. “There are no places,” says Sergi. From the Therapeutic Hospitalization Unit for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) at the Mutua de Tarrasa Hospital, its manager Amaia Hervás underlines in statements to this newspaper the importance of giving these minors “specialized care.” He recognizes that his unit, the only one in Spain and which has a large waiting list, “is only a temporary solution,” since the stay cannot exceed three months. “The children then return to their parents and the problem continues,” says Hervás. In his unit there are currently ten minors admitted with different profiles but with severe symptoms, associated comorbidity, and who have not responded to previous interventions. Hervás spent 12 years in London (United Kingdom) working with Dr. Michael Rutter, father of Child Psychology as a medical specialty and one of the world’s most authoritative specialists in autism. When he returned to Catalonia he was clear about what needs these patients had and how to resolve them. In the Terrasa unit, which currently has 900 square meters of surface and more than 300 square meters of outdoor space, there are fifty highly trained specialists to meet the needs of these severe conditions, which represent between 15 and 30% of the total cases of autism. “It is a very warm space with lots of light and the minors and their families are calm and assisted by a team of professionals with various profiles,” explains Hervás. In the unit he directs there are doctors, psychologists, nurses, therapists, etc., highly trained professionals to treat these minors. “They go out almost every day, they are accompanied 24 hours a day, we also carry out interventions in their homes and give tools to their families so that they can handle them better when they leave the unit,” says the expert. He is aware that the only way to solve the problem is to create “permanent stay centers, such as residences, with a design similar to that of his unit and highly qualified professionals. “They need a global solution that requires more resources from a social and health point of view,” says Amaia Hervás. Currently, there are 40 cases on the waiting list in her unit, some from other autonomous communities. From the Association of Parents of People with Autism (APNA), social worker Sara Reguera confirms that the problem is widespread throughout Spain. «There are no mental health centers for minors and the few that exist are saturated. The families are desperate and it is a drama that goes very unnoticed,” says Reguera. “Many families trapped in this situation turn to us and unfortunately today there is no solution to their problem,” adds the APNA spokesperson. He agrees with Hervás that the solution for these families “has to be global and involve several ministries.” Related News Standard GENETICS Yes They explain why autism is more common in men than in women ABC Of the 61.8 million people with ASD, the prevalence in men (1,065 per 100,000) almost doubles that of women (508 per 100,000). Martí’s case is not unique, as reported by Catalan regional television, the Generalitat currently has 24 similar cases recorded and is seeking an “urgent solution” for these families who have been in “an extreme situation” for years. According to Josep Tristany, director of the Generalitat’s Mental Health and Addictions Master Plan, in statements to ABC, “for now we have counted these 24 cases but there will surely be more.” The departments of Health, Social Welfare and Education, together with the General Directorate of Child Care (Dgaia) have been working for months “to be able to give these families an appropriate response to their problem.” Although there is no defined plan nor a outlined budget, the solution will involve, according to Tristany, “creating day centers, residences with specialized personnel that can provide comprehensive care to these minors 24 hours a day.” Aside from these infrastructures, he anticipates that his department will also offer additional resources to parents. “All the ministries involved are clear that it is a priority and that we must give a short-term response, but we cannot set any date,” he told ABC. Remember that attention to neurodevelopmental disorders is “a priority of the department.” Sergi and Firelay are exhausted and see no light on the horizon. “Everything that comes now will be worse,” he tells ABC. He trusts that exposing his case in the media will help the regional authorities to react and urgently provide resources for families like his. “Having our son enter a center that can meet his needs is the only way we can get our lives back,” he says. Meanwhile, Martí, oblivious to the reality of his parents, continues to be admitted to a unit not designed for cases like his. He is three months away from reaching the age of 18 and being able to apply for an adult residence. His parents asked for a place years ago and have not received a response either.

