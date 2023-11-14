Two children aged just 2 and 3 were found lifeless inside an abandoned car. The terrible event, which shocked public opinion, happened in Australia

An entire indigenous community in Queensland, Australia, is shocked by a truly disturbing discovery. Two lifeless children were found in an abandoned car. THE two little ones were only 2 and 3 years old. The rescuers could do nothing to save the very young lives of the two children, who, apparently, were brothers. An investigation is underway to understand who could have done such a thing.

Source photo from ABC News YouTube video (Australia)



A two-year-old boy and a three-year-old boy were found dead last Friday night. Their bodies were located inside a car that no one used and that it was located in the courtyard of a house in Woorabinda, south-west of Rockhampton.

Woorabinda is an indigenous Australian community which is located in central Queensland. The youngest child was in the back seat. They immediately took him to hospital, in the hope of being able to do something. But it was not so. It took longer to find the second child.

The body of the second child, in fact, was at the foot of the car and the rescuers found it only two hours after the discovery of the youngest child who, according to the investigators, was his brother. The Central Region Crime Coordinator Darrin Shadlow he said:

He had not been seen by residents when they located the first child.

And it is really very strange that they did not investigate more thoroughly around that vehicle where the first lifeless child was found.

Lifeless children in an abandoned car: the first found immediately, the second at least two hours later

The causes of death of the two children are not yet known. The police have started investigations to understand what may have happened. The officers have already listened to residents in the area.

Video source from YouTube by ABC News (Australia)

According to initial rumours, the children had been in there for some time, but the car had never moved. It appears to be a tragic accident.