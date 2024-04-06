Israeli troops recovered the body of a hostage in the Gazan town of Khan Younis, while Hamas announces that a delegation will go to Cairo, on April 7, to hold talks on the ceasefire in Gaza, where in the last 24 hours 46 deaths were reported. Meanwhile, Israel confirms the death of Akram Hussein Salamah, a senior official in Hamas's military wing.

The lifeless body of farmer Elad Katzir, 47, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was recovered by Israeli commandos, according to the Israeli Army this Saturday, April 6.

Ground troops managed to find his body given intelligence from the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security agency.

Katzir was one of the 253 people kidnapped during the Hamas armed incursion on October 7, which triggered the current Israeli offensive in the enclave.

He was being held in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip and pleading for his release, as shown in a video released by his captors, the Islamic Jihad, three months ago.

“I was on the verge of dying more than once. It's a miracle that I'm still alive… I want to tell my family that I love them very much and that I miss them very much,” he said then.

According to Israeli information he was executed, there is still no comment from Hamas on the matter.

Katzir's father, Avraham, was one of 1,200 people killed in Israel on October 7, according to official counts. Her mother, Hanna, also taken hostage, was freed in November during the ceasefire, which allowed the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel has declared at least 35 captive hostages dead in Gaza. The Islamist group has said that some were killed in Israeli attacks, in some cases it is confirmed; others, whose bodies were recovered, showed signs of execution, according to the Israeli government's complaints.

At this time, according to Reuters figures, there are 129 remaining hostages, and Qatari and Egyptian mediators have tried, so far without success, to achieve another truce to guarantee their lives.

However, the government of Israel and Hamas have not been able to reach an agreement. On the one hand, Hamas seeks any agreement to end the war, which according to Gaza health authorities has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians. On the other hand, Israel continues the fight with the aim of eliminating Hamas.

Palestinians walk past the ruins of houses destroyed during Israel's military offensive, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, March 20, 2024. REUTERS – Dawoud Abu Alkas

Hamas maintains demands

Finally, in response to an invitation from Egyptian mediators, Cairo will host a Hamas delegation on April 7, led by the group's deputy head in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, for ceasefire talks in Gaza. Gaza, according to a statement from the group.

Hamas reiterated the demands made since March 14, before the UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was approved on March 25.

Among the important points are the permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the return of displaced people and an agreement to exchange Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages held in Gaza.



The UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting on the risk of famine and attacks on humanitarian workers in Gaza, at UN headquarters in New York, on April 5, 2024. © AFP – Charly Triballea

The war does not stop

In Gaza, which remains a battleground, at least 46 people were killed in the last 24 hours. The total number rises to 33,137, according to the Strip's Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas.

The official Palestinian agency Wafa reported on Israeli attacks on homes in the neighborhoods of Zaytun, Sabra, Tel Al-Hawa and Sheikh Ajleen and also the arrival of several wounded people at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital in Deir al Balah, then Israeli artillery shelled homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The city of Beit Hanoun, in the north of the enclave, also suffered artillery attacks; while several neighborhoods in Khan Yunis, in the south, were subject to shell and air attacks.



A Palestinian teenager walks among ruins at the site of an Israeli attack on a house in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on March 22, 2024. REUTERS – Ahmed Zakot

This is how the fight against Hamas goes

The Israeli Army reported that in the latest operation in the Al Amal neighborhood, in the west of Khan Younis, it dismantled a weapons warehouse, in which there were 40 devices and more than a ton of explosive material.

He also confirmed having eliminated the senior official of Hamas's military wing, Akram Hussein Salamah, who was in charge of the group's internal security and became deputy head of that district, in the south of the Strip.

It would have occurred on Wednesday of this week, based on precise intelligence and with the help of fighter jets that attacked Hussein Salamah, “responsible for planning and executing major terrorist attacks on Israeli territory, as well as directing terrorist activities in the Gaza Strip,” the statement added.

He added that soldiers from the Givati ​​Brigade, who fight with “many terrorists in hand-to-hand encounters,” in one of those incidents, eliminated four alleged militiamen.

Israeli troops have been operating in Khan Younis, a Hamas stronghold in the south of the enclave, since December, they resumed their activity in the Al Amal neighborhood, where they carried out an intense offensive in February, and have once again besieged the Al Amal hospitals and Nasser in the area.

With EFE and Reuters