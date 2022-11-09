To be honest, one of the least enjoyable household chores to do is wash dishes and cutlerythat is why the “life hack” of a woman who uses aluminum foil so you don’t have to visit the sink every time you eat.

With the rise of social networks, there are not a few people who have used the platforms to publicize some tricks that they apply in their lives to make their day-to-day things easier. Under this context is the following case that has become a trend in recent hours.

Rebecca, like the vast majority of people, does not like washing the dishes in her house very much, since it is a task that must be done every time the family eats, that is, at least 3 times up to date.

It was through a group on the social network Facebook where the woman from the United Kingdom, how was it that she presented her relatives with a dinner of “Mexican night”for which he prepared tacos, a variety of vegetables and onion rings, among other things.

However, what got all the attention of Internet users was the fact that on the table there was no cutlery or any type of plate or something in which the food could be served, although what could be noticed is that the piece of furniture was covered in aluminum.

However, judging by the British woman’s own words, the fact that the utensils that are generally used for these occasions were not on the table did not cause a greater impact on her family, as she wrote: “The children love it!” loved it! I had so much fun using the wraps as cutlery!”

The user of the Meta virtual platform He explained that he only used three strips of aluminum foil, ensuring that he would put them in the recycling bin in order to take advantage of them instead of discarding them after using them, highlighting the time savings he made by not having to wash the dirty dishes.

As expected, the publication went viral, although the vast majority of netizens attacked what Rebecca had done, making her see that aluminum foil takes time. up to 400 years to disintegrate

Given this, the Internet user came out to defend herself, pointing out that, in addition to recycling it, at the same time she used less water to wash the dishes, while emphasizing that her carbon footprint was not going to be very large for “serving some fun sandwiches for my children.”