From: Martina Lippl

Split

Shark alert in southern France: a fin was spotted in the water less than 50 meters from the beach. Then everything went very fast.

Barcarès – moment of shock on the beach. Lifeguards had noticed a shark about two meters long near the beach. Bathers were immediately evacuated from the water. Raised the red flag on the beach. The shark was about 50 meters in the water on Barcarès beach (France).

“We went out in the rubber dinghy to check and sure enough it was a shark,” a lifeguard said, according to the French newspaper Le Parisien reported. Normally, swimmers ignore the red flag, which forbids swimming in high waves, for example. But in this case, people were put off. The lifeguards watched the shark for about five minutes while the vacationers left the water.

Giant shark appears on a dream Mediterranean beach: lifeguards shoo vacationers out of the water

Dream beach cleared: lifeguards discover distinctive fin in the water. Experts suspect that it is a harmless blue shark (photo left). © Screenshot TikTok/imago

“You could see his mouth and his tail at the same time,” the lifeguard said. “He was all black. He was very calm, not aggressive at all, he didn’t react to the engine noise.”

Shark alert in the Mediterranean: “No reason to panic”

Videos on social networks show how a distinctive fin plows through the water. Vacationers stand on the shore and watch the animal. The beach in southern France was closed for about an hour. Then the spook on Saturday was over.

Shark alert in the Mediterranean: beach in southern France evacuated because of sharks © Screenshot Google Maps/imago/ Montage

According to experts, it is apparently a blue shark. Patrick Masanet, scientific director of the Canet-en-Roussillon aquarium, explains on the French radio station France Bleu Roussillon: “It is most likely a blue shark. You often see them near the beaches in France or Spain and […] and many small fish such as sardines or mackerel come closer to the shores in summer. However, these are exactly the prey that the blue shark seeks. I understand that the rescuers are evacuating the beaches as a precaution, but there is no need to panic.”

A shark has been spotted near the beach off the coast of France. Experts assume that it is a blue shark (symbol photo). © Jfibu/imago

Blue shark sighted in the Mediterranean Sea on the dream beach

The Gulf of Lion is a breeding ground for the blue shark, marine biologist and oceanographer Bernard Séret confirmed to franceinfo. The blue shark is large but harmless to humans. However, some specimens of this species could be “adventurous”.

The lifeguards would have done well to evacuate the beach and the water in case of doubt, since the identity of the animal was unknown. The marine biologist recalled that there are certainly dangerous species in the Mediterranean, such as the “great white shark”, even if they rarely appear.

Distinctive fins on the surface

A shark sighting on the beach in Mallorca in spring caused a stir. The animal was apparently sick and harmless. At the beginning of July circulated again Videos of a shark in the harbor off the coast of Menorca on the Internet.

On an expedition researchers spotted the largest shark in the world and filmed “Deep Blue,” as the animal is called. (ml)