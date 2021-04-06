Lifeguards search for survivors after the devastation caused by typhoon Indonesia

Rescuers continue their search for dozens of missing people on remote islands in southeast Indonesia today, Tuesday, amid expectations that more victims will be found in the aftermath of the tropical cyclone that killed at least 128 people.

Helicopters have deployed to assist in the search for survivors of the 72 missing so far in the eastern Nusa Tenggara islands, where strong winds and torrential rain accompanied the tropical cyclone Seroga, which led to torrents and landslides.

Footage filmed by a local official in the village of Tanjung Batu on the island of Lembata, where Mount Il Liutuluk is located, showed huge trees and rocks falling from the cold lava that crushed homes after the cyclone displaced them from their places.

The authorities said the death toll could rise as rescuers reach more isolated areas.

At least 8,424 were displaced, nearly 2,000 buildings were damaged, including a hospital, and more than 100 homes were badly damaged by the hurricane, which moved over the Indian Ocean on Tuesday morning, heading towards northern Australia.

Tropical cyclones, which used to be rare, are on the rise in Indonesia and climate change may be responsible, said Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the meteorological agency.

“Seroga is the first time that we have seen a massive impact because it hit land. This is not common,” she said at a news conference.