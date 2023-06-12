Home page World

Martina Lippl

A tiger shark (Galeocerdo cuvier) can grow up to five meters long and weigh almost 600 kilos. The shark species is rarely found in the Red Sea. © Reinhard Dirscherl/imago

Everything happened at lightning speed in the deadly shark attack in Egypt. A lifeguard tried to save the young man. He talks about those awful seconds.

Hurghada – White sandy beach and turquoise water – the seaside resort of Hurghada (Egypt) attracts tourists all year round. Terrible news is now overshadowing the holiday paradise on the Red Sea: a 23-year-old has been killed in a shark attack near the beach. A tiger shark attacked the Russian native in the water. Shocking videos purporting to show this brutal attack are circulating on social media. The footage is shocking and hard to take. Eyewitnesses report a “robbery” in water. A lifeguard immediately sounded the alarm.

Lifeguard after shark attack in Egypt: “I thought the man couldn’t swim”

“I thought the man couldn’t swim,” said an Egyptian lifeguard after the incident Picture. He kept seeing the man going under in the water. The rescuer immediately took a lifeboat to the man who was fighting for his life six meters from a jetty in the sea. When he reached the man, the water was full of blood. The man was missing body parts. It had become clear to him that he could no longer save him.

Deadly shark attack in holiday paradise shocks eyewitnesses

A few meters away he saw a woman standing in the water who was in complete shock. He pulled the woman into his boat and brought her to shore. According to initial reports, the 23-year-old’s girlfriend managed to escape the shark attack. Whether it is the same person remains unclear. Then he was back to the man by boat.

“I’ve been traumatized since the incident. I haven’t slept anymore, I can’t think straight,” the rescuer said loudly Picture. Remains of the victim floated in the sea.

Fishermen catch shark with 80 centimeters mouth

Sources confirmed to local media that the shark almost swallowed the victim’s entire body. When a fishing boat approached the scene of the accident, the tiger shark left some of its prey behind. After the attack, however, the shark remained near the beach and did not move. Fishermen hunted the tiger shark and were able to catch the predatory fish with a net. Loud Al Arabiya The shark is said to have been four meters long and weighed about a ton. The mouth opening was 80 centimeters. Body parts of the young victim are said to have been found in the cut shark stomach.

Deadly shark attack in holiday paradise: The beach in Hurghada is considered safe. Boats and yachts are on the move in this stretch of coast. © Screenshot Google Maps

Deadly Shark Attack in Vacation Paradise – Female Tiger Shark Showed “Strong” Behavior

The Egyptian Ministry of the Environment wrote on Facebook after the deadly shark attack on Thursday (June 8, 2023): The tiger shark had shown “unusual” behavior that led to the attack. An examination of the shark revealed it was the same shark that caused “previous accidents”. The tiger shark is to be further dissected at the Marine Biological Institute in Hurghada to determine possible causes of the attack, it said.

Tiger sharks usually live in the Red Sea at a depth of around 20 meters and are extremely rare in these waters – including attacks. There are different theories as to why the animal was in this area at all. The female tiger shark could have been looking for a place in the waters near the beach to lay a young animal. But also attracted by feeding baits. According to media reports, there are already initial considerations to protect the coast off Hurghada with nets, for example.

In 2022, two women were killed in a shark attack in the tourist hotspot Hurghada, including an Austrian. The victim just wanted to go snorkeling again. In 2018, a tourist from the Czech Republic died after a shark attack, as did a German in 2015 and a German pensioner in 2010. (ml)