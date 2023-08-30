Home page World

In an outdoor pool in Austria, there are unsightly scenes at the diving board. For a lifeguard, that has consequences. Questions are open.

Steyr – Lifeguards at the outdoor pool sometimes have a hard time. Summer work is stressful. It’s pretty rough at times. Bathers sometimes behave quite wrong. In Austria, a lifeguard has now become the focus of public attention. With a “rough step” he is said to have promoted a young man from the ten-meter tower. The scandal at the diving tower in the Steyr outdoor pool in Upper Austria should be seen in a video. The city is now drawing a line under the “causa outdoor pool”.

Incident at the ten-meter tower – the lifeguard in Austria lost his job after kicking

The incident in August made waves. It remains to be seen whether things will calm down. The lifeguard will no longer work for the Steyrer Stadtbad. The employment relationship had been terminated by mutual consent, the city announced on Wednesday (August 30).

“The lifeguard is still on vacation and will no longer work for us,” explains Stadtbetriebe Managing Director Peter Hochgatterer, according to the press release. “Everyone involved, including the lifeguard, knew from the start that the behavior was unacceptable. The testimonies and the video only confirmed that. In this respect, the amicable termination of the employment relationship is a logical consequence,” says Hochgatterer.

Lifeguard kick from the ten-meter tower – so far no sign of the victim

It remains unclear who the victim is. The young man who was promoted from the tower has not yet reported. Why the situation on the ten-meter tower escalated remains open. What happened on the diving tower between lifeguard and bather on August 13th cannot be conclusively said.

Initially, there was talk that the young man had provoked the lifeguard and did not want to leave the diving board. The lifeguard “only” pushed him off the tower. Then a video of the scene appeared on social media.

Outdoor pool scandal in Austria – video documents lifeguard step

In a short sequence you can see how a bather is holding on to the railing of the diving tower. The young man seems to be the last one on the ten-meter tower. The lifeguard kicks the man in the back with one foot. He lets go a little later and falls ten meters down. Still in the air, before the involuntary jumper hits the water, he holds his nose.

