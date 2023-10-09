Life | “You probably already know how to cut a hamburger smaller” – Henriika Tulivirta, 33, is often mistaken for a child, but that doesn’t bother her

Henrika Tulivirta is one of those people who are thought to be a different age than they actually are. According to the expert, age is not a one-size-fits-all concept, but how old we look is influenced by several factors.

Visit at the dentist it was normal at first.

Henriika Tulivirta had just come through the door. The doctor, who was about twenty years older than him, recounted the course of the operation, and soon Tulivirta was already climbing into the treatment chair.

It didn’t take long before the doctor mentioned out loud that the patient’s mouth opens quite small. He doubted that Tulivirta could eat a whole hamburger at a time.

“But you can chop it down, you probably already know how,” the dentist continued in a friendly tone.

When the procedure was drawing to a close, the doctor said he would still rinse the bite rails. They were dyed “this kind of pink fit for a princess”.

What made the encounter special was that Tulivirta is just turning 34. However, the dentist apparently thought of him as a child.

Tulivirta was not offended by the treatment he experienced. It wasn’t the first time this had happened to him either.

Library industry professional and reading activist Tulivirta is used to being thought younger than his age.

If there is an age limit somewhere, identity papers are always asked, Tulivirta mentions. Part of the reason may lie in his height, which is “about 160 centimeters in good posture”. Or maybe in the fact that he smiles a lot and widely.

Last spring, Tulivirta organized a book tip for the seventh graders, after which she moved with the class to the next lesson. For a while, the teacher of the class believed that Tulivirta was one of the students.

“I think it’s not so much about the fact that I look like a child, but rather about my being,” says Tulivirta.

What does he mean by this?

At least the fact that Tulivirta cannot be called serious or restrained. He talks a lot with his hands, bounces and swings his legs under the table. It is strikingly lively, something that is not quite used to in the world of adults.

Henriika Tulivirta is not upset, even though she is often thought to be younger than her age.

Sometimes Tulivirta has received juice and cookies from the health nurse, like children, for being so energetic.

Even if the other party has knowledge of his age, behavior considered childish may cause confusion. Maybe it’s a joke, Tulivirta thinks.

Tulivirta admits that he is a slightly unusual case in society’s eyes. Does he still know other guys who are equally splashy?

The most important thing is for him to understand that being childish doesn’t make anyone stupider. It does not affect professionalism or the ability to take responsibility, he emphasizes.

“ “Perhaps we are impressed with the idea that an adult cannot be curious or cheerful.”

Age is not as one-off as you might suddenly think.

That’s what a doctoral researcher in gerontology says Katariina Tuominen from the University of Tampere. Tuominen mainly studies aging and old age.

Chronological age, i.e. how many years a person has lived, is only one part of the concept of age. Human biology also has an effect, such as hereditary factors, with which the body inevitably ages. Psychological factors are equally important.

We have to remember that we never grow old in a vacuum, but in a social environment, Tuominen states. Society can accommodate assumptions about how someone of a certain age should behave and look. How she gets to dress, do her hair and talk.

“Openness and sincerity may be sensitively associated with childhood and youth. We are perhaps impressed with the notion that an adult cannot be curious or cheerful,” Tuominen describes.

In other words, liveliness appears as childhood and seriousness as adulthood, he says.

To the same at a time when childishness is frowned upon, the idealization of youth prevails, says the doctoral researcher.

An adult will probably take it as a compliment if someone thinks he looks younger: You don’t look seventy at all!

However, what that supposed “seventy-year-old” looks like is unclear. The answer lies in the socio-cultural factors that we live on – partly unconsciously. They appear, for example, in the images set by the media.

“Looking just like the owner, old, is correspondingly often undesirable and bad,” says Tuominen.

Read more: One pair of pictures shows how drastically the perception of women in their fifties has changed

On the other hand, there are also stereotypical notions of how a certain age “should feel”. What if you don’t feel your age? What if the experience of adulthood shines through its absence on the threshold of middle age? If feeling in your seventies is fresh and outgoing?

“I would at least like to dispel such notions. Why can’t a 60-year-old, for example, think about life in many different ways?” Tuominen asks.

Henriika Tulivirta is on the same lines. He also doesn’t want to represent a certain age and the way of living according to it. Climbing a tree or wearing a unicorn shirt shouldn’t define him or anyone else in any mold.

“And my 70-year-old mother, she’s just jumping. That’s perfectly fine with me.”

Tulivirta gives a face to the library industry on social media.

“ Why can’t adults be praised for being brisk and rewarded with straw juice or a glossy picture?

Does it annoy you? Does it ever bother you that she, a woman in her thirties, is sometimes treated like a child?

Not at all, he replies with a laugh. On the contrary: it makes you feel good and feel that you have been seen and heard.

“I claim that whether a person is reserved or cheerful, everyone sometimes needs encouragement and gentleness,” he says.

So why can’t adults be praised for being brisk and rewarded with straw juice or a glossy picture?

Tulivirta remembers that after the visit to the dentist, the day went smoothly. That yep, small successes, i can actually chop my food, and that’s a great thing.

“I wouldn’t mind if there were more such professional encounters where even adults are treated with praise and kindness,” states Tulivirta.

Being thought younger doesn’t bother him even because it shouldn’t fundamentally affect the treatment. The young, like the old, must be taken seriously and dealt with properly, Tulivirta reminds.

If that happens, it doesn’t even matter what age the other person is considered to be.