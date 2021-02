There are more young men than young women in almost all Finnish municipalities. Every fifth young man at Merikarvia is in danger of being left alone.

Sea buckthorn.In the port of Krooka, Merikarvia is quiet in mid-winter. A lone ice angler and a few kick sledders can be seen on the sea ice.

Krister Ristimäki, 23, has driven to port from work. The morning shift at Merikarvia sawmill ends after two.

Ristimäki has stayed in his hometown, although many of his classmates have left.