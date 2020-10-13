Chelsea paid almost € 80 million for Kai Havertz to Bayer Leverkusen, which made him the most expensive signing of the summer and, automatically, the great star of the London club. That has meant that their performances are not going unnoticed. Y, At the moment, they do not seem to fulfill the prospects of a signing of such dimensions, the second most expensive in Chelsea’s history, behind goalkeeper Kepa. The player defends himself and attributes it to the need for adaptation: “It is being difficult, the Premier is a completely different league.”

Another fiasco is coming in London. The 21-year-old German midfielder has yet to score in the Premier League, although in the EFL Cup he did star in a hat-trick against Barnsley. It has been tested to play in various positions, but Chelsea worries about his irregularity and accuse him of “disappearing” from the games.

One of those who has raised his voice loudest has been Steve Nicol, Liverpool legend: “It’s weird. Some of the things he did (referring to the recent Germany game against Turkey) were really delicate, simple and well executed. But then he disappeared for long periods, so he played like he does with Chelsea. Get in and out of the game and that’s not what one would expect from a guy who has cost so much money“.

Havertz has defended himself on the club’s website: “The beginning was a bit difficult because I only trained with the team for five or six days and then I played the first match right away. It was also a big step for me to leave my family and my family environment. Of course, it takes time to do it right.The intensity in the duels and races is much higher. It is a completely different league and the games are very exhausting. The Bundesliga is not worse, but I noticed differences. It seems to me that there are no average or bad players here, they are all at a very high level. “